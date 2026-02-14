Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Radhika Pandit, the wife of the Kannada superstar Yash, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming note for her husband.

On Saturday, Radhika took to her Instagram, and shared a romantic picture of the two watching fireworks by the waterfront. She also penned a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude and love for her husband. She acknowledged the silent sacrifices and hard work he puts in for their family.

She wrote, “To the man who made it possible for me to dance like no one’s watching… I see the tiredness in your eyes, the sacrifices no one else notices, the weight of long days you carry without complaining. I know it’s for us. Thank you for choosing me every single day. Happy Valentine’s Day, my forever”.

The post quickly resonated with fans, who praised the couple for their strong bond and enduring partnership. Known for keeping their personal life graceful yet private, Radhika’s message offered a rare glimpse into the emotional strength behind one of the industry’s most admired couples.

Meanwhile, Yash is gearing up for the release of his upcoming big ticket entertainer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’. The film is set to clash with the Bollywood behemoth ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ on March 19. The actor also has ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ in the pipeline in which he essays the role of Lankesh.

‘Ramayana: Part 1’. a large-scale adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash portraying Ravana. It focuses on Ram’s early life, exile, and the moral framework that defines his character. The production emphasizes practical sets combined with extensive VFX, with music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

