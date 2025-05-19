Raashii Khanna talks about best friend Vaani Kapoor: It's real friendship

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna spoke about her genuine friendship with Vaani Kapoor and revealed that it was Vaani who encouraged her to come to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Raashii featured in Farah Khan’s YouTube show, where the actress made “kale chane ka pulao”.

Farah asked Raashii: “You are not a Bombay girl.”

To which the actress said that she was born and brought up in Delhi.

Farah asked how South films happen to her since she is from New Delhi.

Raashii said: “I think films chose me.”

“I was a topper girl in school. I was a front bencher.”

Asked if she took part in Miss India or something, Raashii said: “No. I started modelling in college. As a hobby. Delhi college. After college, I came to Bombay because of a friend of mine, Vaani Kapoor. She wanted to be an actor.”

Farah replied: “I heard that Vaani Kapoor and Raashii were roommates.”

Talking about her friendship with Vaani, Raashii said: “Yes. We are best friends. She wanted to be an actor. She said, your college is over. My parents were very happy. I met her at a modelling event. I met her at a college modelling event.We became friends. I got her to join my agency. You should also do modelling.”

Farah questioned: “You got her into modelling?”

“Yes. She got me to Bombay. We don't show our friendship. It's more like real friendship.

I came to Bombay,” said Raashii.

Raashii made her acting debut in a supporting role with the Hindi film Madras Cafe in 2013 and subsequently appeared in Telugu film Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2014.

She then starred in a slew of commercially successful films such as Bengal Tiger, Supreme,Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, Prati Roju Pandage, Thiruchitrambalam, Sardar and Aranmanai 4 that established her as one of the leading actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

