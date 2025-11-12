R. Madhavan recollects Ajay Devgn taking over filming duty for scene in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, has recalled a scene from the film which really touched his heart.

The film presents an intense face-off between Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, as the narrative turns more comical and light-hearted in the sequel. Be it their impeccable comic timing or their witty comebacks, audiences are thrilled to watch Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan together again on the big screen.

However at one point during the shoot, Ajay, who also is also a director, and has directed films like ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Bholaa’, took over filming duties for a scene.

Talking about shooting with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan said in a statement, “This is the most unforgettable thing, there was a scene in a party where I am suppose to be showing of my anger on somebody and I remember Ajay sir said, ‘No no, listen I am going to shoot this’, he took the camera and he shot, he actually shot me in that scene, I will never forget it. I was so touched.”

The sequel picks up the story, following Ashish and Ayesha as they navigate love, laughter, and drama, as Ashish meets her parents.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’, and is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra, and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, continuing their age-gap romance from the original.

The story sees Ashish trying to win over Ayesha’s family, navigating awkward, funny situations spawned from the significant age difference and family dynamics. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

