Priyanka Chopra wishes SIL Neelam Upadhyay a happy birthday, calls her an "angel"

Mumbai Oct 6 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her social media account to wish her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyay on her birthday, sharing warm wishes along with a special video montage.

Posting a video featuring Neelam Upadhyay along with herself and her husband, Nick Jonas, and her brother Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday to the angel of her family. Hope you are surrounded by love and laughter," and tagged Neelam Upadhyay in the post.

Priyanka also shared a video featuring a montage of photographs capturing memorable moments between her and Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, who also penned an emotional note for her daughter-in-law on her social media account.

Sharing a video that highlighted happy and fun memories of Neelam, she wrote, “ Happy Birthday to my wonderful daughter-in-law @neelamupadhyay You are such a beautiful blessing in our family — full of grace, love, and warmth. Watching the bond you share with our family fills our hearts with pride and gratitude. Wishing you endless happiness, success, and love today and always” and also tagged Neelam Upadhyay.

Neelam, who has acted in Tamil and Telugu films, married Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra earlier this year. The wedding was held on January 31, 2024, at a private ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends.

Priyanka, who was recently in Mumbai for just a day to attend an event and fulfilled multiple personal and professional commitments, also acknowledged Neelam's support in helping her manage the whirlwind schedule. In her post, the actress thanked her sister-in-law for being by her side and taking care of her while she was in Mumbai.

She wrote, "Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back, even if it’s for a minute. Happy Dussehra to everyone celebrating. PS: wait for the end. Thank you, @neelamupadhyaya, for stepping in when hubby wasn’t around to help. IYKYK."

