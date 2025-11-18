Priyanka Chopra is seen working on her Telugu as she shares the Varanasi launch from her eyes

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra created quite a stir during the grand title and teaser reveal event in Hyderabad for her much-awaited next "Varanasi" with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Not only did she leave everyone speechless with her captivating ethnic avatar, but she also impressed everyone with her confidence and charm, especially while addressing the gathering in Telugu.

Priyanka used social media to share with her InstaFam what all went behind the event.

The video uploaded on Insta opened with PeeCee practising her Telugu lines for the "Varanasi" event, while working on her speech to address the audience.

As part of her preparation for the event, Priyanka was also seen boosting her skin with red-light therapy. She was also seen with a face mask as she reached the venue before the event. The 'Barfi' actress also flaunted the notes she had made for the occasion.

A nervous Priyanka admitted that “it’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie", while she was getting dressed up for the evening.

The clip further showed PeeCee rehearsing her entry for the event, along with her lines with SS Rajamouli, and discussing some crucial details with co-star Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka and Mahesh Babu were also seen sharing a light-hearted moment before her entry on stage.

Towards the end of the video, PeeCee addressed the massive gathering saying, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.”

Following the speech, Priyanka greeted Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara with warm hugs, after which she finally took her seat.

“Varanasi launch from my eyes," PeeCee captioned the post.

"Varanasi" will see Mahesh Babu essaying the role of Rudhra, along with Priyanka playing the female lead Mandakini, and Prithviraj seen as the antagonist, Kumbha.

