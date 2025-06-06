Priya Dutt fondly remembers her father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt, his daughter Priya Dutt took a moment to remember him with love and gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt tribute that reflected the deep bond they shared. Priya Dutt paid an emotional tribute to her parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt, both of whom were born in the month of June—her mother on June 1 and her father on June 6. She expresses that June holds deep sentimental value for her because of their birthdays. While she thinks about them every day, she feels especially joyful during this particular week.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister goes on to express deep gratitude for the strength and values her parents instilled in her, acknowledging their lasting influence on her life. Sharing their photo, she wrote, “June holds a special place in my heart. My mom was born on 1st & dad on 6th of this month, and although I think of them every single day, I gleam differently with joy this week. I’m grateful beyond words for the strength and values they’ve given me. Here’s to all the love, laughter, and memories that always will be. To infinity and beyond.”

Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, at the age of 75, following a heart attack at his Mumbai residence. A towering presence in Indian cinema, Dutt gained prominence in the 1950s and went on to star in over 100 films, delivering memorable performances in timeless classics like “Mother India,” “Mujhe Jeene Do,” and “Reshma Aur Shera.” In addition to his celebrated film career, Dutt also left a lasting impact in the realm of public service, serving as a Member of Parliament and holding the portfolio of Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Indian government.

Marking the 20th death anniversary of her father, Priya Dutt had earlier honored his lasting legacy and the enduring impact he continues to have.

In an emotional tribute, Priya Dutt shared that her father, Sunil Dutt, despite his remarkable achievements in cinema and public service, never desired any recognition in the form of statues or memorials. She fondly remembered him as the backbone of their family, someone who led by example and deeply valued humility, gratitude, compassion, and love.

