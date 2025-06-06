Prince Narula reveals why ‘Heart Wali Baaji’ stands apart from typical love tracks

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor-singer Prince Narula is back with his latest romantic track, “Heart Wali Baaji.”

Speaking about the song, he revealed that “Heart Wali Baaji” is not just another love song but a refreshing take on modern-day emotions. Prince Narula shared that the track stands apart from typical romantic numbers by focusing on a deeper connection and a more realistic portrayal of love. Narula teamed up with the singer Jyotica Tangri, who is known for her tracks like ‘Pallo Latke,’ ‘Mungda,’ ‘Ishq De Fanniyar,’ and ‘O Meri Laila,’ for his latest number.

Prince Narula shared, “This track has energy. When Jyotica sent me the scratch, I was vibing in 10 seconds flat. ‘Heart Wali Baaji’ isn’t your typical love song; it’s flirtatious, cheeky, and kind of addictive. I had a blast lending my vocals and being part of the video. Expect attitude, love, and major couple-goal energy.”

Jyotica added, “Heart Wali Baaji’ is my love letter to Gen Z & millennial hearts—quirky, confident, and a little competitive when it comes to love! I’ve poured my soul into every note and lyric. It’s a playful challenge to everyone who's ever worn their heart like a badge of honour. Collaborating with Prince was like adding mirch to masala—undeniably hot.”

Prince Narula not only lent his acting chops to the track but also takes center stage in the music video. The high-energy love anthem is produced by Igmor and brought to life visually through the lens of director Sumit Baruah, delivering a striking blend of sound and storytelling.

Both Prince and Jyotica took to their Instagram handles to share the song and captioned it, “Sharing my favourite part from the song, Prince just smashed it jitthe pohch gaya jatt othhe vaakayi koi pohchda ae ghatt, what a performer, and singer #HeartwaliBaaji #jyoticatangri #PrinceNarula #JyoticaXPrince #Igmor #SumitBaruah.”

--IANS

ps/