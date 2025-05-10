Pratik Gandhi: May the peace and humanity win over terrorism

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi has expressed his support for the brave Indian soldiers, their families, and those affected by conflict near the borders. He is praying for their safety and hoping that peace and humanity triumph over terrorism.

Pratik took to Instagram, where he wrote: “My heart goes to our breave soldiers. their families and all affected people near the border areas. Praying for their wellbeing and safety. May the peace and humanity win over terrorism. (sic).”

“Proud of Indian armed forces,” he added.

Escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan deployed between 300 and 400 drones, identified preliminarily as Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, on the night of May 8 and May 9. Many were intercepted using a combination of kinetic and electronic warfare systems, including the Barak-8 and S-400 Triumph missile defence platforms, Akash SAMs, and indigenous anti-drone technologies.

On the acting front, Pratik was last seen in “Phule,” a biographical film directed by Mahadevan.

The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film aims to depict the couple’s contributions to social reform and education in India. The film’s release was postponed following objections from a section of the Brahmin community in Maharashtra regarding the film's depiction of their community.

He will next be seen in the upcoming satire helmed by Sumit Purohit titled “Baaghi Bechare”. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Faisal Malik.

Pratik gained widespread acclaim after he played a stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the 2020 biographical drama web series Scam 1992 directed by Hansal Mehta.

Gandhi appeared in the 2021 Hindi film Bhavai where he played a lead. His next Hindi film Atithi Bhooto Bhava was released in 2022. He appeared in Hindi film Dedh Bigha Zameen, written and directed by Pulkit.

In July 2022, director Hansal Mehta announced a multi-season biographical web series on Mahatma Gandhi starring Pratik Gandhi in lead role.

--IANS

dc/