Pooja Hegde reveals her favourite homesick remedy

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Being an actor means staying away from home for long periods of time, and everyone ends up inventing their own way of overcoming their feeling of being homesick.

Through her latest Instagram post, actress Pooja Hegde shared that one of her favorite homesick remedies is to enjoy a hot cup of tea with some yummy Parle-G biscuits.

The 'Retro' actress dropped a clip on her Instagram handle, where she was seen enjoying this beloved combo.

She was heard saying in the background, "Simple joys to make me feel like I am at home".

Taking out one of the biscuits from the pack, she said, "Dubaoing (dipping) this in my chai"

After treating herself to this soul food, Pooja proclaimed at last, "Oh my God! This is some dangerous stuff."

Her post further included the caption, "Nothing screams home like parle g in my chai...Homesick remedies."

On the work front, Pooja is busy with her next “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain," which is being made under the direction of David Dhawan.

With Varun Dhawan as the protagonist, the highly-anticipated drama enjoys a stellar cast including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, along with others.

On May 30, Varun announced that he had wrapped up the Scotland schedule of the movie.

It is also believed that the title of the drama, “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been derived from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from Dhawan's 1999 hit “Biwi No.1," starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen in the lead.

While not much has been disclosed about the film's storyline, it is reported that "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will incorporate the charm of the classic 90s rom-coms.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the release date for “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has not been disclosed yet.

