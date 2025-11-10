Pooja Bhatt to play Jitendra Kumar’s mother in film based on India’s pigeon-flying culture

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) “Panchayat” actor Jitendra Kumar is set to headline a new film alongside Pooja Bhatt that explores India’s traditional pigeon-flying culture.

The project marks a reunion for Jitendra, who will portray a devoted pigeon-keeper in the upcoming film, and co-producer Hitesh Kewalya, who previously collaborated on “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”

Pooja will play Jitendra’s on-screen mother in what represents a return to dramatic territory the actor has previously explored in films including the award-winning “Zakhm,” along with “Tamanna” and “Daddy,” reports variety.com.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of a traditional practice involving training homing pigeons and flying them from rooftops. The custom continues in some Indian neighborhoods and among pigeon-racing communities globally. Principal photography is scheduled to begin next year.

The as-yet-untitled feature is produced by Khyati Madaan through her Not Out Entertainment banner, with Kewalya serving as co-producer. Kewalya previously wrote “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and wrote and directed “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”

First-time feature director Bilal Hasan helms the project from his own script. Hasan previously earned a Filmfare award nomination for his award-winning short “Chupchaap.”

Not Out Entertainment is developing a slate of culturally specific projects. The banner is currently producing “Abhootpurva,” described as a romantic-horror-comedy set in 1990s Agra starring Ritwik Bhowmik alongside an ensemble cast.

The banner also has a horror film in development featuring Ahan Shetty, based on a real national tragedy.

Jitendra is known for his work in the streaming series “Panchayat” and “Kota Factory” as well as films including “Jaadugar” and the recent “Bhagwat: Chapter One – Raakshas”.

Pooja was last seen on screen in the second season of “Bigg Boss OTT” in 2023.

