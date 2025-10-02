'Patriot' Teaser out: Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller!

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Patriot', featuring both the superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, on Thursday released an exciting teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film enthusiasts.

Mohanlal, who took to his X timeline to share the link to the teaser of the star-studded film, wrote, "#PATRIOT official teaser."

In addition to the two Malayalam superstars, the film also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy among others.

The teaser begins with a voiceover which says, " I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

We then see a series of intriguing but intense scenes and hear Mammootty's voice say, "They are going to bring social score to people." We next hear Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, say, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

The teaser then gives us an idea that there is a program called Periscope and that Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Daniel.

Nayanthara is heard asking,"This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?" We also hear another voice, asking,"Is this program watching them secretly?" The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to complete the sentence, "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot."

Overall, the teaser gives the impression that the film will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced.

It may be recalled that Mammootty returned to the sets of the film after an eight-month break. The 74-year-old actor, who has been away from public life owing to health concerns, has now resumed work.

Director Narayanan has confirmed that around 60 per cent of the film has already been shot, but production was delayed as Mammootty underwent treatment in Chennai.

The makers had originally aimed for a release this month, which is now likely to be rescheduled.

--IANS

mkr/