Pankaj on Khelo India Youth Games: To see these games being held in Bihar fills me with pride

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has been invited as the face and driving force of Bihar for the Khelo India Youth Games, feels proud that the event is being held in his homeland.

"It is an absolute honour for me to be associated with the Khelo India Youth Games here in my home state. To see these games being held in Bihar fills me with immense pride. Huge congratulations to the government of Bihar and the sports authorities for the landmark event,” Pankaj said.

Pankaj talks passionately about his role and the significance of hosting these landmark games. He said it is about “nurturing discipline, resilience, and self-belief.”

He added: “Encouraging our youth to pursue sports is not just about building physical strength, it’s about nurturing discipline, resilience, and self-belief. I hope that my involvement as the driving force face of Bihar will inspire young boys and girls to dream big, stay active, and represent Bihar and India with passion and pride."

On the acting front, the actor will be seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology ‘Metro…In Dino’, which is set to release on July 4. He will be seen along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“Metro... In Dino” is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The film is an anthology of 4 different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. The film draws its title from the song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

He will be returning as Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice Season 4’. The new season also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Rohan Sippy, “Criminal Justice Season 4” will stream from May 22 onwards on JioHotstar.

