Pandit Jasraj’s daughter Durga remembers father's love for coffee on ‘Musical Pooja Day’

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Marking the 17th as her family’s “Musical Pooja Day,” Durga Jasraj fondly remembered her father, the legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, and his endearing ritual of sipping coffee during concerts to keep his voice in pristine condition.

Taking to social media, Durga shared an emotional note recalling how “Bapuji” would only sip coffee during his performances to keep his vocal chords lubricated.

Sharing a picture of the late legendary musician, Durga wrote: “Bapuji loved his coffee!!! He would only sip coffee during his concerts to keep his vocal chords lubricated …”

She revealed that misri and clove were also among his dependable choices, especially during long classical recitals.

“Misri and clove were also his dependable choices especially during his concerts… Thank you coffee for keeping Golden Voice like Bapuji in such pristine condition …”

Remembering him with devotion, Durga described the 17th of every month as their “Musical Pooja Day,” when the family offers prayers through raags and taal.

“Today is the 17th, our Musical Pooja Day... We pray through Raags and Taal... This is the only way we know to let Bapuji know we love him and seek his blessigs… Love you Bapuji, aapki hamesha Jai Ho,” se wrote.

Pandit Jasraj’s musical career spanned 75 years. His legacy includes memorable performances of classical and semi-classical vocal music, classical and devotional music, albums and film soundtracks, innovations in various genres, including Haveli Sangeet and popularizing the Mewati Gharana.

Pandit Jasraj remained in the US when the country entered its Covid-19 lockdown. He died at his home in New Jersey in 2020 due to cardiac arrest.

He was married to the daughter of film director V. Shantaram,Madhura Shantaram, whom he had first met in 1960 in Bombay.They had two children, a son, Shaarang Dev Pandit, a daughter, Durga Jasraj, and four grandchildren.

