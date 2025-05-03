Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's poster appears in a Mumbai public toilet after Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Responding to the horrifying Pahalgam attack, activist Faizan Ansari decided to stick posters of well-known Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on the Municipal public toilets in Mumbai.

When asked about this, Faizan told IANS, "I have said this earlier as well that Pakistan is solely responsible for the Pahalgam attack. I have initiated a campaign, where I have placed the photographs of the Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan on the walls of public toilets in Mumbai. By doing this, I want to send the message that the entire Pakistan is only capable of cleaning toilets."

He stressed that this gesture is a warning for Pakistan as to what is to come next. "The entire world can see this photo on the toilet wall. I want Pakistan to know that if you raise your voice again India, we will finish you. Right now, we have only stopped your water supply, but in the future, we may also disrupt your food supply," Faizan shared.

The activist claimed that not only Mahira Khan but posters of other Pakistani actors like Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan will also be placed on the walls of the public toilets of Mumbai.

Before this, the accounts of famous Pakistani artists, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi, were banned in India.

The text on the Instagram pages of these artists reads, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Ever since the terror attack in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam where at least 26 tourists were killed, tensions have escalated between India and its neighbor Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to the defense forces to take the call on the mode, time, and route of action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

--IANS

pm/