Padmini Kolhapure reveals how niece Shraddha Kapoor chooses her roles with family support

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure recently opened up about the thoughtful approach her niece, Shraddha Kapoor, takes when selecting film roles.

According to Padmini, the 'Stree' actress doesn’t make decisions in isolation; instead, she carefully considers advice from her close family members before finalizing her choices. Speaking to IANS, Padmini shared that Shraddha often discusses potential projects with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure; sister, Tejaswini, father Shakti Kapoor, and even Padmini herself. The senior actress mentioned that this collective support system helps the young actress weigh the pros and cons of each opportunity, ensuring that she makes well-informed decisions that align with her career goals and personal values.

Padmini revealed that despite taking input from her family, Shraddha ultimately trusts her own instincts. The ‘Vidhaata’ actress shared, “Advice, in the sense Shraddha discusses. like with my sister Tejaswini, her mom Shivangi, me, her father, and, of course, also my husband. So, because she hears everybody, she kind of weighs the pros and cons, and then she goes ahead with her decisions in picking the films.”

Padmini Kolhapure is Shraddha Kapoor's aunt. Padmini’s elder sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, who was also an actress, is married to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and is the mother of actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Speaking about guiding her son Priyaank Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure admitted she is her son’s toughest critic. When asked about her approach to supporting her son, who debuted in the 2019 film ‘Sab Kushal Mangal,’ the veteran star revealed that her family never pushed him into acting. Instead, they encouraged his genuine interest while preparing him for the tough realities of the industry.

“The film came out in 2019, and then COVID happened, so things stalled for him,” she said. “My husband is a producer, I’m an actress, but we never had those typical dreams of forcing him to be an actor. He showed interest gradually, and we supported him.”

Padmini stressed the importance of independence and hard work, sharing that her son was sent to Strasbourg to understand the challenges beyond glamour. “I keep telling him this job isn’t easy. It’s blood, sweat, and tears,” she remarked, referencing her own experiences and the hard work she’s seen from other actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor.

