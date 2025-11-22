Our quest to search, learn and be curious should never stop, says actress Ramya Subramanian

Chennai: Well known actress and VJ Ramya Subramanian, who seems to be experiencing a greater level of fulfillment with regard to practising Bharathanatyam after having resumed her training in the dance form now after several years, says that one's quest to search, learn and be curious should never stop.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a brief clip of her practising Bharathanatyam, Ramya Subramanian, who has acted in a number of Tamil films wrote, "Today’s reel isn’t just a dance rehearsal clip. It’s a small bookmark in my life."

She then went on to explain about the reel she had posted. "I learned Bharat Natyam from the age of six for 10 years and when life, work, routines and priorities happened … everything pushed it to the side..And then this year sent me a few signs - A health scare, some heavy blows in the choices I made … as a sign and reminder for me to slow down, to sharpen my mind, to take care of the body I’ve been borrowing all these years and to take back the perspective that I had lost," she explained.

"So I walked into this dance class after a gap of 15+ years almost shy and feeling distant …. And then something in me unlocked again. It feels different now …. like I’m learning with a fuller heart, a steadier mind and a deeper curiosity than I ever had at age six," she said.

Stating that coming back to dance felt like coming back to herself, the actress said, "...the muscle memory helps me align my movements easy too. And the joy of learning it all again with your classmate and friend you reunited with makes it only more special @vijnavasudevan !"

She then explained the point she was looking to make. She said, "My point is, our quest to search,learn and be curious should never stop….cuz when we have a purpose to our existence, each day feels blissful grateful and our problems start distancing away from us ….Here’s to recycling and repurposing life and goals."

--IANS