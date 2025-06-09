Olivia Munn reveals why she doesn't let her kids watch ‘Ms. Rachel’

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Olivia Munn is not in favour of letting her kids watch ‘Ms. Rachel’. The ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ actress, 44, said that she doesn't let her kids Malcolm, 3, and Mei, 8 months, watch the YouTube creator's videos, or most kids' shows in general.

Olivia shares her kids with husband John Mulaney, with whom she has been married since almost a year, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, "I know kids love (Ms. Rachel), but the thing is, if I can't watch it, I'm not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy”.

Munn also isn't a big fan of cartoons. "Malcolm asked for Blue's Clues (recently), and I don't know who showed him Blue's Clues, but they are on my s*** list now”, Munn said. “I said, 'Hell no. Not in my house’. John got him into the Spider-Man cartoons, which is not interesting to me. I put on Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and was like, 'If you want to watch the real-life ones, then we can watch that.' It might be a little too old for him, but I can't take the cartoons”.

As per ‘People’, Munn says the only exception is PBS' children's show ‘Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood’, which she describes as a "great program”.

Before Mei's arrival via surrogate last September, Munn and Mulaney, 42, let Malcolm watch the show to help him prepare to become a big brother. "Daniel Tiger has a little sister, and we'd tell him, 'There's a baby sister coming’”, Munn said.

When introducing Mei to Malcolm, Munn says she and Mulaney made sure not to "change his world and identity and responsibilities”.

"A lot of times people will be like, 'Oh, you're a big brother now. You're not the baby anymore. Now you can help mommy get the diapers’. So, all of a sudden, he has all these responsibilities, and he doesn't just get to be carefree anymore”, Munn said. "Instead, we would say, 'Now we have two babies. There's baby Mei Mei and baby Malcolm’”.

--IANS

aa/