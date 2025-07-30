Nora Fatehi to share the mike with Shreya Ghoshal for a cross-cultural vocal collaboration

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi has joined forces with India’s melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, for a cross-cultural vocal collaboration.

Nora, known for her global hits such as "Pepeta", "Dirty Little Secret", and "Snake" is now all ready to start a new chapter in her musical journey.

Nora, who has created magic on screen with her screen presence, will now flaunt her singing prowess alongside one of the most celebrated voices in the country.

Shreya, who is known for her perfect voice and technical expertise in the field, will definitely enhance Nora's latest creative attempt.

Along with impressive lyrics and powerful voices, the song is also expected to have striking visuals and a lush soundscape, elevating this cross-cultural celebration of music.

It would be exciting to see what these two dynamic ladies end up creating together.

Over and above this, Nora will also be seen lending her voice to another track with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny for the song titled “Tetema.”

To be released under the T-Series banner, the track is touted to be a high-octane global fusion that will blend Afro-Bongo energy with a multilingual, cross-cultural twist.

Inspired by Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz's hit number, the sources claim that the recreated version of the dong will be named “Oh Mama Tetema".

The track will enjoy the dynamic blend of English, Swahili, and Hindi lyrics.

This will be Nora's second collaboration with Rayvanny. These two previously collaborated for the 2019 viral hit “Pepeta.”

Previously delivered chartbuster hits in the form of “Garmi,” “O Saki Saki,” “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, “Dance Meri Rani,” “Dilbar Dilbar,” and "Zaalim", Nora made her international music debut with the single “Dirty Little Secret” with Zack Knight.

Meanwhile, Nora made her acting debut back in 2014 with the Hindi film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans” and rose to fame with her role as Mia in the 2020 dance drama “Street Dancer 3D” alongside Varun Dhawan.

