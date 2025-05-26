Ninad Kamat to play impulsive & fiercely loyal Pedro in 'KanKhajura'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Celebrated actor Ninad Kamat will be seen playing an exciting character named Pedro in the forthcoming crime thriller, "KanKhajura".

As part of this work method, Ninad likes to switch between his playful and professional personas during the shoot. Sharing a glimpse of his work mode, the actor said, “I’m cracking one-liners and trying to get everyone to join in the fun most of the time, but I also believe in respecting other actors' space."

Talking about his experience of shooting the web series in Goa, Ninad added, “We experienced hot weather, but it was great fun because of Chandan the director, and my co-actors too. We were extremely friendly and ensured that the entire experience was really wholesome.”

Ninad disclosed that although he does not relate to his character Pedro completely, he shares one crucial trait with him - responding emotionally to people and situations. “Everything else is perhaps my skill set in making people believe that I am Pedro,” he concluded.

Additionally, his co-star Roshan Mathew shared titbits about his character Ashu in the series.

He revealed that he was attracted to Ashu’s emotional clarity beneath the surface complexity. “Though he might work in mysterious ways, he’s a fairly clear guy. All he wants is to be a part of the family, a part of the gang. That’s it," he shared.

Directed by Chandan Arora, "KanKhajura" has Mahesh Shetty, Mohit Raina, Ninad Kamat, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar, and Usha Nadkarni as part of the ensemble cast.

Inspired by the popular Israeli series "Magpie", the show has been backed by Donna and Shula Productions, and created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden.

Set in Goa, the drama talks about two estranged brothers who are forced to confront their haunted past.

"KanKhajura" will stream on Sony LIV! from 30th May.

