Nia Sharma’s favourite movie is Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Namastey London’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma has revealed that her favourite film is Namastey London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Nia took to Instagram stories, where she reshared a post featuring a song from “Namastey London” picturised on Akshay and Katrina. The post had a text overlay that read: “We almost forgot this gem But once it ruled our playlist.”

“All time favourite movie and the songs,” re-sharing the post, Nia wrote as the caption.

Namastey London released in 2007. The romantic comedy film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, also stars Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen.

Although critics noted similarities between the film and Manoj Kumar's Purab Aur Paschim, Vipul Shah denied Namastey London was a remake.

The actress had also shared a string of images and videos from her outing with her friends. She shared glimpses of the food she gorged on and wrote: “Sometimes I live for my taste buds.”

She also showed her tray full of golpgappas and hilariously blamed it on her friend for the elaborate order.

“That one friend jisse dekhte hi panipuri khane jaate hai,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Nia is currently seen as a mischief-maker in the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla X6.

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

She had recently shared some BTS moments from the show and said that “almost dropped a tear” while posting the pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Talking about Nia, is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

The actress is also back on the sets of the new edition of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

