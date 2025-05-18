Nia Sharma embraces her desi side as she tries milking a buffalo for the first time

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma took to social media on Sunday to share a delightful video of her first-ever attempt at milking a buffalo.

In the video, the actress is seen enthusiastically engaging in the task while Krushna Abhishek watches in amazement, saying, “Wow, you have done this! Kya baat hai, do fast.” The candid clip highlights Nia’s playful spirit as she steps away from her glamorous persona to enjoy a slice of rural life. She also posted several images of herself from the sets of ‘Laughter Chef Season 2’.

In one amusing clip, Sudesh Lehri is seen pulling Nia’s leg as she shows a bucket of milk to Krushna, saying, “Don’t drink it.” In another light-hearted moment, comedian Bharti Singh can be seen sitting and directly drinking buffalo milk while a man continues to milk the buffalo. Sharing these glimpses, Nia wrote, “Humse Bhainsssss mat karnaaaa ..Not everyday things in Mumbai except for #laughterchefs.”

Notably, the 'Naagin’ actress also dropped a video of her dancing to the song ‘Zingaat’ from the film Dhadak.

Nia Sharma has replaced Mannara Chopra in ‘Laughter Chef Season 2,’ as the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finalist had to step down due to prior commitments. Following Mannara’s exit, the makers brought back Nia—who was part of the first season—to inject her signature wit and energy into the kitchen comedy show.

Nia has reunited with comedian Sudesh Lehri. The duo, known for their playful banter and sparkling chemistry in Season 1, had become audience favorites for their impeccable comic timing. Speaking about her comeback to ‘Laughter Chefs 2,’ the ‘Jamai Raja’ actress spoke fondly of her chemistry with Sudesh Lehri, noting that people still tag her in their hilarious moments from the first season. She revealed that, because of this strong connection, saying yes to the comeback was an easy decision.

Nia Sharma is popular for her roles in TV shows like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,’ ‘Meri Durga,’ and ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.’ In 2020, Nia won the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’ Besides TV, she has acted in web series like ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0.’

--IANS

ps/