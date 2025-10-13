Neha Dhupia channels her "Inner Barbie" at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Actress and former Miss India, Neha Dupia, lit up social media with her latest post from ace designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, one of the grandest festive gatherings in Bollywood this season.

In the photos, Neha looked ethereal in a pasty pink saree paired with a mirrorwork blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. Her look was completed with matching pink bangles and minimal make-up, creating a sophisticated yet aesthetic look. The photographs captured her posing gracefully against a backdrop of gold-plated lights, exuding Diwali warmth.

She captioned it as, "Channelling my inner Barbie this Diwali. And holding my firecrackers close and, most of all, @manishmalhotra05 there is no one like you … your beautiful home, your big heart and the abundance of love and joy you spread … you truly are the best for a reason; no one goes festive the way you do … Thank you for bringing the cheer to your home and ours."

The Diwali bash was hosted by Manish Malhotra and was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry. The guest list included Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan, Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Veer Paharia, Neha Dupia, Angad Bedi, Karan Johar and others. The celebration known for its glamour and glitz was one of the most talked-about Diwali parties in Bollywood this year.

Talking about Neha Dupia, who made her Bollywood debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003, she has been a part of several notable films, including Julie, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Mithyan, Tumhari Sulu, and Chup Chup Ke.

She married actor Angad Bedi in 2018, and the couple have been blessed with two children. Apart from films, Neha has made a mark as a successful podcaster with her show "No Filter Neha", where her candid celebrity interviews have gone viral across social media platforms.

