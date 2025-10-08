Neha Dhupia: As women, we often prioritize everything else before our own health

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has once again taken her parenting and wellness initiative a step forward by addressing an important health concern among women, which is PCOS. She said that women often prioritize everything else before their own health

During a recent live session dedicated to discussing preventive PCOS diets, Neha announced that she will be undertaking a 21-day anti-inflammatory challenge, prescribed by a noted dietician.

Speaking about the initiative, Neha said in a statement: “I have just announced a 21-day anti-inflammatory challenge on a live with my parenting initiative, Freedom To Feed, as part of a conversation around a preventive PCOS diet.”

“We saw Dietician Richa prescribe this super challenge, and I decided to take it up myself. The internet can’t keep calm, and we’ve already shared the recipe for the special concoction. Are you ready for it?”

Adding further about what inspired her, Neha said: “As women, we often prioritize everything else before our own health. Through Freedom To Feed, I’ve had so many conversations that reminded me how interconnected our physical, emotional, and hormonal health really are.”

“This challenge isn’t just about the 21 days — it’s about starting a conversation, taking charge of our wellness, and hopefully inspiring others to do the same.”

In other news, Neha’s son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi turned 4. Wishing her little bundle of joy on his special day, Neha dropped a couple of rare photographs.

The actress wrote in the caption section: "Our dearest Guriq , You light up every room you walk into , you make mamas world go round (world emoji)… no caption is enough to describe the love we have in our hearts for you …. Happy fabulous fourth our baby boy … we celebrate you today and everyday our Guqqu … (red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi (sic)."

Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on 10 May 2018. On 18 November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. She gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on 3 October 2021.

--IANS

dc/