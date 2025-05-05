National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv roped in for Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game'

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) The makers of director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited Malayalam film, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, have now roped in National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv for their film.

Taking to his X timeline, director Nahas Hidhayath wrote, "Are you ready for an adrenaline rush? Join us as we welcome the dynamic duo of stunt masters, #ANBARIV for #imgame! Get ready for an exhilarating experience packed with thrilling action! Let the excitement begin!"

The stunt choreographers, for their part, expressed happiness at being a part of the project.

They replied saying, "We’re glad to be a part of Mollywood once again. After the blockbuster of RDX. This time with a different GAME. #IMGame"

It may be recalled that shooting for the film officially began on Saturday.

Dulquer Salmaan announced the commencement of shooting on his social media timelines.

The popular actor, who will be making a return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game', wrote, "At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film, “I’m Game” ! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule!"

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the makers have welcomed three actors on board their project. The first actor to be named as part of the unit, after Dulquer Salmaan, was Antony Varghese, who is best known for his performance in the hit film, 'Angamalay Diaries'. The second actor they welcomed aboard the unit was ace Tamil film director Mysskin. The third actor who is a part of the cast and whose role in the film is believed to be a pivotal one is Tamil actor Kathir.

The film's title poster, which was released a few days ago, features two hands, one placed over the other. While one of the hands holds a playing card, the other has a bandage, suggesting an injury.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design will be by Deepak Parameshwaran.

