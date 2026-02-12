Nani's 'The Paradise' to now hit screens worldwide on August 21

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would now hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year.

Nani took to his X timeline to share the announcement poster. He wrote, "August 21st. 2026. #JadalZamanaFromAug21 #TheParadise."

It may be recalled that 'The Paradise', which is backed by SLV Cinemas, was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026.

The new date picked by the unit for the release thrusts The Paradise straight into a rare three-week festival wave. The first week gets a strong mid-week boost with Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, followed by Raksha Bandhan in the second weekend, and Janmashtami in the third.

For a high-budget spectacle of this scale, this extended holiday stretch offers an exceptional runway at the box office.

Meanwhile, the team is currently shooting one of the film’s biggest highlights- Nani’s explosive introduction song, set on a gigantic set with hundreds of dancers. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander has composed an intense, high-voltage mass number that matches Nani’s raw, energetic style. Choreographer Sudhan Master is crafting large-scale, dynamic visuals to turn the song into a complete crowd-pleaser.

Sources in the film unit say that Nani is turning up the heat on the sets of his ambitious film 'The Paradise'. Shooting, they point out, is progressing at a brisk pace.

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

For the unaware, Srikanth Odela previously served as an assistant director to ace director Sukumar in 'Nannaku Prematho' and 'Rangasthalam'. He made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit last year. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

It is to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

