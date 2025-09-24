Nakuul Mehta confesses his role in ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is unlike anything he’s done before

Mumbai: Television actor Nakuul Mehta opened up about playing Bobby Bagga in ‘Do You Wanna Partner,’ calling it a role that stands apart from anything he has attempted before.

The ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor shared that the project offered him a chance to break away from familiar territory and explore a refreshing new dimension as a performer. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul posted a series of his photos alongside a lengthy heartfelt note, confessing he had the best time playing Bobby Bagga.

Mehta wrote, “We made Do You Wanna Partner in the sultry Mumbai & Delhi heat of May/June/July 2024 . Everything else about it was cool. I promise. I have to confess I had the best time playing, breathing and finding rhythm to Bobby Bagga, a departure from anything I have done, yet. A first with Dharmatic and Prime Video! Warmest folks I’ve worked with. Period. @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @madhoknikhil @peekayohho.”

“The first time I read for @kumararchit, I knew that I’d be in safe hands. Very measured in his direction/words & very encouraging of exploration… I’m so grateful for this partner-ship, Captain @collindcunha came in next and brought with him with a vibe and a workman like energy which almost encouraged you to be spontaneous and be in the moment and not overthink it! Chalk to Archit’s cheese and Boy, was such a joy to be around on sets with! @panchamighavri does a million things & aces all of em. Zankyou for casting against the grain and taking a punt on me. So appreciate you @anubhavvbansall A DP with the moves of a dancer with a camera on his shoulders. Thank you for bringing your waltz to our scenes. I had such a ball watching you at work!”

Nakul’s post further read, “@leepakshiellawadi Life comes a full circle from our first projects to eventually being dressed up by her greatness! So grateful to you & your wonderful team. @uvichar_ let me hang with him an entire day in Delhi before we started shooting. Fed me some great rajma chawal, took me to seek blessings from Banglasaheb and let me ask him a million questions about life as East Delhi Boy! @sahil_anand_arora for being an absolute champ on HMU! On the ball each day. Thank you @realmushtakeemkhan for being my man Friday to Thursday and making life so seamless each day! I value you. @pratik.kanxara for being the real life Bobby to my Bagga! Thank you for inducting me in the Beer culture and showing me how’s it done. Fun story: He was appalled when I walked in and announced to him that I don’t drink Beer the first time we met. He changed that for me through the course of our filming. The most amazing production & direction team. Anand, Richa and the folks.. Our brews are now yours. As Bobby would say, Oye Chak Lein.”

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha, Amazon Prime Video’s series also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, and Rannvijay Singha.

--IANS