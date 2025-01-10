Opera singer, vocal coach Jack Waddell passes away at 83

Washington: Jack Waddell, a former opera singer who was also the vocal coach for Broadway stars such as Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk and Brandon Victor Dixon passed away at the age of 83 at his home in Bloomington, Illinois.

As per the report of Deadline, the vocal coach died on New Year's and his passing was announced by his students Dixon, Vosk and Owen Rozanski. A cause of death is not currently specified.

Celebrations of Waddell's life will be held in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois; New York City; and Hamburg, Germany at dates which are yet to be announced.

Born John A. Waddell on March 31, 1941, in Bloomington, Illinois, Waddell made a name for himself in the world of music as he enjoyed a decade-long career in the field. He was also honoured by the American Theatre Wing as an "Unsung Hero of Broadway" in 2023. At the organization's gala that year, he was introduced by Dixon, as per the deadline.

Jack graduated in 1963 after studying voice at Illinois Wesleyan University. He set his aim on the opera stages of New York City.

After discovering few opportunities in opera for Black performers, Waddell decided to move to West Germany, where he made a name for himself and served as an example in the field for people of colour. He filled the seats of the theatre and auditorium with his command of techniques and emotional depth.

As per Deadline, Jack was fluent in several languages, most notably German and Italian. He enjoyed a successful and prolific opera, concert and TV career in West Germany before returning to the United States in the 1980s.

Back in New York City, he would become a vocal coach and mentor to a roster of both established and future Broadway stars. In addition to Ragtime's Mitchell, and Hell's Kitchen's Vosk and Dixon, Waddell's long list of client students included Robert Fowler (The Producers), Felicia P. Fields (The Color Purple), Angela Robinson (Dreamgirls) and Soara-Joye Ross (Hadestown), stated Deadline.

In 2023, Waddell was honoured by the American Theatre Wing, copresenter of the Tonys, with the organization's annual award for "Unsung Hero of Broadway" at the Wing's gala. (ANI)