Adele ends Las Vegas residency with emotional message for son fiance Rich Paul

Washington [US]: Singer Adele gave a special shoutout to her son Angelo and fiance Rich Paul on the final night of her Las Vegas residency, reported reported E! Online.

"To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I... hate touring," said the singer, adding, "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that."

Adele, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, shared, "But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits."

While appearing onstage during her last Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele also talked about her fiance, saying, "To my partner Rich," the "Send My Love" singer said, "Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do. There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained."

The singer, who began her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 after postponing it by several months, also said that she "got closure" when Celine Dion attended one of her Weekends With Adele shows in October.

"I cried for a whole week. A whole week, I cried for," Adele said. "It was just such a full circle moment for me, because the only reason ever I wanted to even be in here."

Earlier, the ace star has said that she is going to take a break from performing after the residency, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," she shared in her earlier interview, reported E! Online. (ANI)