Music sensation Paal Dabba to make acting debut in Vijay Milton’s bilingual film

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) The makers of director Vijay Milton's upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as Production No 5, have now announced that singer and rapper Anish, more popularly known by his stage name of 'Paal Dabba', will be making his debut as an actor through their film.

Rough Note Production, the firm that is producing the film, on Sunday said rising music sensation Paal Dabba would be make his acting debut through its Tamil-Telugu bilingual film.

Anish, popularly known by his stage name Paal Dabba, is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and choreographer hailing from Chennai. With hit tracks like 170CM, Kaathu Mela, and the viral Galatta (from Aavesham), Paal Dabba has carved a unique identity for himself in the independent music scene. His distinctive style, infectious energy, and unfiltered lyrical honesty have earned him a loyal fanbase and recognition across platforms.

Inspired by his childhood love for cold milk, he adopted the moniker “Paal Dabba” as a reflection of his grounded roots and quirky persona.

Sources close to the unit say that the youngster is set to explore the world of cinema through Production No.5. He will be seen in a role that will both be fresh and impactful.

Speaking about Paal Dabba's debut, director Vijay Milton remarked, “Paal Dabba brings a raw, youthful energy that matches the spirit of the film. He’s an artist who lives his truth, and that authenticity is exactly what this character needs.”

Production No.5, which is already in the spotlight for introducing Tollywood actor Raj Tarun to Tamil cinema, is shaping up to be an engaging mix of powerful storytelling and eclectic casting.

Sources say the film will carry forward the spirit of Vijay Milton’s acclaimed 'Goli Soda' franchise – bold, emotional, and rooted in reality.

