Music director D Imman's music concert in Chennai postponed

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) National Award winning music director D Imman's music concert in Chennai called 'D Imman Live In Concert' has now been postponed, its organisers have now announced.

The concert was originally scheduled to be held at the Young Men's Christian Association grounds in Nandanam in Chennai on June 14. However, the organisers of the event, Noise And Grains, have chosen to postpone the event taking into consideration inclement weather conditions that have been forcast for the given day.

Taking to their social media timelines, the organisers wrote, "Due to unforeseen climate conditions, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the D. Imman Live In Concert - Chennai, originally scheduled for 14 June 2025, at YMCA, Nandanam. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time."

Stating that the new date of the concert would be announced soon, the organisers said that all purchased tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date. However, those wishing for a refund could do so. Those who had bought tickets for the concert could opt for a full refund within seven days, starting June 12 (Thursday).

Thanking music lovers for their continued love and support, the organisers said that they were looking forward to creating unforgettable memories soon.

D Imman, who completed 23 years in the film industry as a music director this year, has a huge fan base all across south India and the world over. The music director, who has won the National Award for best music, had earlier this year expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support, saying, their love was his biggest strength.

The music director has been in the news not only for scoring chartbusters and winning National awards but also for his decision to register himself for full body organ donation.

On his birthday in January this year, the music director took to his X handle to say, “On the occasion of my birthday, I have been receiving a lot of birthday wishes. I thank all those who have been sending in their wishes. For a long time, I have been wanting to do a number of things. This birthday, I chose to register myself for a full body organ donation.”

The music director then went on to say that he had also received the donor card after registering himself with the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

“After my life, all my body organs will be donated to those who are in need of it. By doing this, I got to know the wonderful fact that one can continue to live on even after one’s time,” Imman said.

--IANS

mkr/