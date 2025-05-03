Mouni Roy shoots for Varun Dhawan’s 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in Scotland

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) After "The Bhootnii", actress Mouni Roy is all set to return to the big screen, and this time, she’s stepping into the vibrant, laugh-out-loud world of David Dhawan.

Mouni has joined the ensemble cast of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", the latest comic caper helmed by the veteran director. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film that marks the reunion of Varun and his father, comprises an ensemble cast namely consisting of Mouni, and other seasoned performers like Mrunal Thakur, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, among others.

While Varun leads the charge, Mouni is expected to add her own unique charm to the film's storyline. The diva recently flew out to Glasgow to join the rest of the team for a month-long schedule and has been frequently updating her legion of followers on her serene work trip.

Mouni took to her social media to post pictures with Mrunal and Varun and penned, "So glad to be on set with my beauty @mrunalthakur & the dapper @varundvn #HJTIHH"

For those of you who do not know, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" was a hit song from David Dhawan's 1999 film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Before Scotland, Varun and Pooja flew to Rishikesh to film a sequence for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai"

Currently basking in high praise for her role as Mohabbat in her latest release 'The Bhootnii, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will see Mouni, not just in a pivotal role, but also in a never-seen-before avatar.

While Mouni wraps up the shoot for her next, she also has "Salahkaar" her film with "Khuda Hafiz" director Faruk Kabir, lined up for a 2025 release.

--IANS

pm/