Mouni Roy recounts harassment at event: We are artists trying to earn an honest living through craft

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has spoken out about a deeply disturbing incident she experienced during a recent event in Karnal, where she was subjected to harassment by members of the audience, including elderly men.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to talk about the incident and revealed that as she walked towards the stage, several male family members placed their hands on her waist under the guise of taking photographs.

She wrote: “Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures (sic).”

When she objected and asked them to remove their hands, she was met with hostile reactions.

“Didn’t like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand’,” she added.

Mouni said the situation escalated once she reached the stage. Two men stood close to the front, passing lewd comments, making obscene gestures and resorting to name-calling.

“On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name calling i realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me."

"Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front (sic).”

Overwhelmed, the actress briefly walked towards the stage exit but composed herself and returned to complete her performance. However, the harassment did not cease.

“If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. Im humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour (sic).”

Calling for strict action, the actress urged authorities to address such intolerable conduct, stating that artists are merely trying to earn an honest living through their work.

“We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you! (sic).”

