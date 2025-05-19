Mouni Roy goes dramatic in black for ‘special night’ in Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy turned heads with her glamorous appearance at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, stunning in a striking black ensemble.

Marking her second appearance at Cannes, Mouni was representing India and the Indian film industry, dressed in an exquisite Caroline Couture ensemble paired with were her equally dazzling Chopard jewels.

She captioned: “A special night in Cannes with @chopard @chopardbycaroline #carolinescouture x

Glam by @diorbeauty.”

Talking about films, the actress will be seen in David Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. On May 16, she penned a note for the director and said working with him is a dream come true.

Mouni wrote, "If anyone of you understand magic and the theory of dream come true this is it. Working with David sir was a life long dream. His films is the show “FRIENDS” to me. And him and rohit sir are the pillars of this film being made. Best experience ever. (sic)"

Sharing her experience of working with Varun, she added, "Varunaaaaa @varundvn you are the most earnest hard working loving handsome superstar I have worked with. Unlucky for you, the person you are overshadows the actor/ dancer you are and to me it’s a good thing."

"@hegdepooja you are beautiful inside out and I shall never forget the support you gave me yesterday for a scene i wasn’t prepared for. Want to see you do wonders; you deserve it, Farhad sir. @farhadsamji Thank you for being the kindest and helping me out the most in this film you are the best.”

She went on to talk about Mrunal Thakur and said that she is very brilliant.

“’m at loss of words. I knew the first time I met you you that you are meant for bigggg, errrrrrrr the best filmsssssss. My stunning beautiful baby. Keep at it. Keep working hard and the sky is the limit. Ok…… now I’m done." #schedulewrap," Mouni penned, thanking her co-stars, Pooja and Mrunal, for all their support (sic).

As the diva wrapped a schedule for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," Mouni revealed her character name in the movie.

"BTW my name is shammo in this film, I think you all will like her. Tata x," she concluded the post.

