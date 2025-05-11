Mother's Day: Maniesh Paul recollects childhood memories with his mother

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul is celebrating Mother's Day. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures with his mother.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “dressed me for all my school competitions and made sure I won! To the first person who gave me the confidence to be what I am today MY MOTHER! @paulurmil Happy Mother’s Day mummy! I love you to the moon and back And also sending my wishes to all the mothers across the world. #mp #mothersday #wishes”.

Maniesh, the popular host of television, became well-known for hosting a number of reality shows, such as ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Dance India Dance Lil Masters’, ‘Indian Idol’, and ‘Nach Baliye’. He also made his Bollywood debut with a comedy thriller ‘Mickey Virus’, where he played a computer hacker.

Last year, Maniesh Paul, who is well-known for his deft comedic timing and adaptable hosting skills, wished Happy birthday to his 'mini me'. Paul also shared a series of beautiful throwback pictures of himself with his son, who is celebrating his eighth birthday, on Instagram.

Taking to his instagram handle, Maniesh wrote, "And in no time he is 8 today! Happy Birthday mini me... Be the wonderful heart you are always!! Jo karna hai dil se kar! Fly my baby! and conquer”.

He also tagged his wife in the post and wrote,"Sanyukta Paul congrats to us! Love you", followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, in the day, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated Mother's Day. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a note about mothers from an Instagram account.

In the note, the actress talked about the strength of a mother and her endurance. The note read, “Don't underestimate a mother. She's survived pain that would make others crumble. She's endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She'd held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That's strength”.

--IANS

aa/