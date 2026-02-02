Mona Singh on mistakes: They are lessons that help you grow as a human being

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh strongly believes that mistakes are an essential part of life and should be treated as lessons rather than burdens to carry forward.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress said that when she makes a mistake, she prefers to reflect on it, learn from it, and move on, rather than feeling guilty or weighed down by it. According to her, that is the only way to truly move ahead in life.

Asked does she ponder over the mistakes she makes or has she learnt to accept it and move on, Mona, who is all set to be seen in the second season of the Netflix series “Kohrra” told IANS: “That's the only way to go forward in life, I think—and not treat it as a mistake or feel guilty about it and carry that baggage. It's a lesson.”

Mona added that life constantly teaches people valuable lessons, often through the people who enter their lives.

She added: “And I think that's what life does. It keeps teaching us those lessons. People come into our lives for a certain reason.”

She shared that some relationships last, while others fade with time, but each one serves a purpose and leaves behind a learning experience.

“Some stay, some go. But they always teach you a lesson. And I think that's very, very human. And that's the way forward, if you don't want to stay bitter and want to grow and evolve as a human being,” said the actress.

The new chapter to Kohrra, also stars Barun Sobti and Rannvijay Singha. The second season will stream on Netflix starting February 11. In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

Talking about Mona, she is widely recognised for playing the eponymous heroine in the soap opera Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The actress is also known for her work in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She made her film debut with a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama 3 Idiots in 2009.

