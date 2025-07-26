Mommy Kareena Kapoor reveals how she unwillingly ends up ruining her kids' day

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan used social media to drop a truth bomb that every mother would be able to relate to. She revealed that she unintentionally ends up ruining her kid's day by just asking them to do a simple thing.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, Kareena re-shared a post that read, "Before I had kids I didn't realize I could ruin someone's day by simply asking them to brush their teeth."

On Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and treated the netizens with a photo of her son Taimur scaling a wall in Greece. The still showed him all geared up with ropes and crampons to aid his ascent. “Flying high, my boy," she penned the caption.

Kareena is currently enjoying a family vacation in Europe with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh.

After dating for some time, Kareena tied the knot with her 'Tashan' co-star on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony.

In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Taimur. Five years later, they once again became parents to a baby boy, whom they decided to name Jeh.

Work-wise, Kareena has been roped in as the leading lady for Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra," co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The highly-awaited project was announced in April this year, with a picture of Kareena posing with Meghna and Prithviraj.

Thrilled about her next, Bebo said, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

--IANS

pm/