Mohanlal turns 65, celebrates birthday with family in Thailand

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) Malayalam cinema’s iconic actor Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday. The veteran star is celebrating the occasion with his entire family in Thailand. As he nears the golden jubilee of his illustrious acting career, Mohanlal’s achievements continue to shine.

He has won five National Film Awards, including two Best Actor honours, a Special Jury Mention, a Special Jury Award, and a Best Feature Film award as a producer.

He has also been conferred with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, two of India's highest civilian honours.

Coincidentally, his birthday comes when two of his films are running to packed houses.

One of them, Empuraan -- the costliest Malayalam film ever made -- has stirred up considerable buzz and controversy.

The other, Thudarum, showcases the classic Mohanlal that audiences have cherished over the decades and has played a key role in reinforcing his enduring superstardom.

Veteran actor Maniyan Pillai Raju, a close friend, recalled his long association with Mohanlal. “We’ve known each other for 54 years, starting from our school days. He was a year junior to me, and I directed a school play in which he won the Best Actor award,” said Raju.

“Though we remained close friends, it was only after a decade that we finally shared screen space in Thudarum. Lalu -- that’s what I call him -- still carries the same mischievous charm he had as a 10-year-old. That’s who he is.”

Thudarum director Tarun Murthy admitted working with Mohanlal was a challenge -- not because of the actor, but because of his own admiration.

“As a director, you’re expected to be assertive, but I’ve always been his biggest fan. It wasn’t easy, but I’m thrilled the film is doing well. For me, that’s the best birthday gift I could give him.”

Filmmaker Sreekumaran Menon added, “Mohanlal is a magician. He’s the biggest influencer we have -- everything he touches turns to gold.”

Mohanlal made his debut in 1978 and has since acted in over 400 films. Along with his screen rival and peer Mammootty, he remains one of the most bankable and beloved stars in Malayalam cinema.

