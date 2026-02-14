Miya George thanks writer Babu Abraham for writing a book that revived her mom's love for reading

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Well known actress Miya George, who has delivered commendable performances in a number of Tamil and Malayalam films, has penned a post of appreciation for both her mom, who has now revived her love for reading books, and the author of the book that helped her revive the reading habit.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress penned a lengthy piece under the title "Appreciation post."

She wrote, "My mom got married to my father and had to live in the Mumbai city for nine years. Those nine years her way of coping with the new city and holding her roots were reading Malayalam weekly. My mom used to read Manorama and Mangalam weekly without fail every week. After shifting to Kerala she got busy with raising kids, managing her small business and home ofcourse. In the process, she stopped reading."

The actress further said, "Like many parents, she also got interested in Internet and started spending her time scrolling FB, Insta & YouTube. She felt happy seeing me reading and bringing home new books. She encouraged me to read more. Sometimes she casually asked me about the book I'm reading or what the story was but never bothered to read a book herself."

The actress then recounted an incident that brought about a change in her mother.

She said, "Few days back, I had to travel to Palani for a shoot and she accompanied me. I was planning to read 'Kambilikandathe Kalbharanikal'... but shoot was hectic and I couldn’t start. It was lying on the vanity van. When I returned I saw her reading and complimented her saying 'gud job'. That night, we returned to the room and she again picked up the book saying 'It’s really good'. Next morning, when I woke up, I saw her sitting beside the window and reading. She said 'The book is interesting.. I didn’t want to disturb you. That's why I'm reading beside the window’."

Stating that her mom finished reading the book in a few hours, the actress said, "I was happy and shocked to see the pace with which she finished the book. For a person who took 30 plus years gap, finishing the book in one go is simply superb, right? The credit goes to you @abrahambabu2023. The book is so powerful, motivating, moving and heart touching. Thank you for writing the book. Congratulations to my mom for restarting the good habit. Happy reading."

