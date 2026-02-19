Milap Zaveri’s ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ locked for May 22 release

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri, who is currently riding high on the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is all set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22.

Read More

The film marks the debut of newcomers Aman Indra Kumar opposite Akanksha Sharma on the big screen. It also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

The makers have now unveiled an announcement video. Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises a heartfelt tale of love and heartbreak, beautifully layered with friendship and music.

A glimpse of the upcoming video was shared on the Instagram account of the production house Camera Take Films and was captioned: “Get Ready for Love, Pain, and Music! Tera Yaar Hoon Main” locks its release date — arriving in cinemas on 22 May 2026. Introducing #AmanIndraKumar, and #AkankshaSharma, this exciting love story is set to light up the big screen. Presented by Ajay Murdia, Mumbai Films & BIK Films Production, A Camera Take Films Production Produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar & Manish Singhal Co-Producer -Sharad Khanna Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Mark your calendars and save the date — 22 May 2026.”

Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises an entertaining journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions, Enter10 Television.Produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Sharad Khanna. A Camera Take Films production film Tera Yaar Hoon Main is set to arrive in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.

Talking about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonaam Bajwa, the romantic drama emerged as the 12th-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

The plot follows Vikramaditya Bhonsle, an influential politician whose growing infatuation with Adaa Randhawa, a film actress, slowly transforms his admiration into a dangerous fixation.

As Vikramaditya’s obsession begins to shadow every corner of Adaa’s life, the two are pulled toward an inevitable clash where power, fear, and unchecked desire collide.

--IANS

dc/