Matthew McConaughey reveals if he is still interested in becoming the governor of Texas

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has spoken up on running for the post of the governor of Texas. However, he is currently catering to his priorities.

The actor hasn't ruled out running for public office, but he has familial duties that require his attention, reports ‘People’ magazine.

When asked if he is still interested in a political future, such as running for the governor's seat in his home state Texas, he told ‘People’, "I don't know. Like I said, it's something I started looking into probably six years ago and something I've continued to study. What that arena is, what it would mean, how could I be useful in it, would I be useful in it?"

Politics, he adds, is "not necessarily my language, but that would happen if and when it was something that I couldn't not do. It would happen when I would look up and see that I'm pulled into it in a way that, 'Oh, I have to’”.

As per ‘People’, the actor, who stars in Apple TV+'s ‘The Lost Bus’, flirted with a potential campaign for the governor's seat in Texas back in 2021 but ultimately decided against getting in the race in the 2022 election cycle. With the 2026 election looming just over a year away, the actor said that if he gets into politics, it may have to wait until his three children are all grown up.

He said, "For now, I'm very secure with, the original thing I knew I always wanted to be was a dad”. He shares oldest son Levi, 17, daughter Vida, 15, and younger son Livingston, 12, with wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

"So let me do what I can with Camila to get these three kids out of the house as healthy individuals, as much as I can make that possible. And then opportunities or choices I can make, I'll be much more free to make choices”, he added.

