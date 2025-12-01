Manoj Pahwa reveals why the ‘baby’ in ‘Single Papa’ disappointed him

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Manoj Pahwa, known for his effortless humour, opened up about an unusual on-set moment while shooting Single Papa, one that left him amused and, surprisingly, a little let down.

Asked how it was to shoot with a four-month-old baby on “Single Papa”, Manoj told IANS: “He disappointed me. The baby.”

Manoj recalled his long history of working with children on Just Mohabbat and Bol Baby Bol, and added: “I've done some shootings with kids in the beginning, Just Mohabbat, Bol Baby Bol, all these were with kids.”

“So, working with kids, As an actor, this was the advantage. Shot is ready, shot is ready. Where did he go? Sir, he's horse riding. He's a kid. He went to the beach in a hurry. So, there was a gap to rest in between,” he laughed, adding that those spontaneous breaks often gave actors a breather.

This time, though, things played out very differently.

“So, I said, it's good. He's a kid. He'll cry in between. So, we'll get some rest.

Pahwa said. But the little one turned out to be a complete professional.

“He was so professional. He's quiet. Wherever you want to see, you have to see. But, it felt like he learned it from his mother's womb.”

The show also stars Kunal Kemmu, Ayesha Raza and Prajakta Koli.

Headlined by Kunal Kemmu, the series follows Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

--IANS

dc/