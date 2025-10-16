Manisha Koirala turns to stillness, yoga when life feels uncertain

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Manisha Koirala reflected on her approach to handling uncertainty and confusion in life, sharing how she always finds her grounding in yoga.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture collage of her doing yoga. In the images the actress was performing Anjaneyasana and Sukhasana.

“When life feels uncertain and the mind races in confusions..I turn to stillness. In that stillness,

I turn again to yoga — not as exercise, but as a way of returning home. Balance isn’t something I find,it’s something I return to (sic),” wrote Manisha as the caption.

Talking about womanhood, she added: “Here’s to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here’s to choosing people who add meaning to our lives.”

The 54-year-old actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The show was set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement. It touched on the topic of the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

Talking about the actress, Manisha is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

She was then seen in films such as Bombay, Agni Sakshi, Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kachche Dhaage, Mudhalvan, Company, 1942: A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Lajja.

Over the course of the next decade, she worked in unconventional and art-house films, such as the survival drama Escape From Taliban, Elektra and I Am.

It was in 2012, when she was diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer and underwent a year-long treatment.

Manisha made a successful recovery by mid-2014 and returned with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya in 2017.

--IANS

dc/