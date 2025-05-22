Manav Kaul says he’s gone ‘crazy in love’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor and poet Manav Kaul has professed his love for tennis, saying he is crazy in love with the sport.

Manav took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures of himself. In the image, the actor i s standing beside a tennis court, dressed in a bright orange sleeveless top, blue shorts, and white sneakers. He is seen holding two tennis rackets in one hand and carries a red tennis bag slung over his shoulder.

He wrote: “Tennis ke pyar mein pagla gaya hoon ("I've gone crazy in love with tennis).”

Last month, Manav was enjoying the serene charm of Uttarakhand’s hills and also indulged in some wholesome traditional ‘pahadi’ meals. The actor shared several serene glimpses from his Uttarakhand getaway during his stay.

Talking about the actor, Manav made his directorial debut with “Hansa” in 2012. He made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with fantasy film Jajantaram Mamantaram in 2003, and has been lauded for his performance as a right-wing politician in the Gujarat-based Hindi drama Kai Po Che! in 2013.

On the acting front, he was last seen in “Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper “ in 2024. It also stars Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Sumit Gulati, Naina Sareen, Shrikant Verma, Jitin Gulati, and Yamini Das.

The series follows Tribhuvan Mishra, portrayed by Manav, who topped the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination, and works as a CA in a government office in Noida, India. His side hustle as a sex worker servicing women clients under the pseudonym "CA topper" entangles him in a web of crime and moral dilemmas.

In films, he was last seen in ”Trial Period” in 2023, a comedy drama film directed by Aleya Sen. It also stars Genelia D'Souza, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Swaroopa Ghosh, Barun Chanda, and Zidane Braz.

The film follows the story of PD, an educated and unemployed man, who serves a trial period of 30 days as Romi's parent due to his demand for a new father to his mother, Anamaya Roy Choudhary.

