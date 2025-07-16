Manasi Parekh on singing Maharani title track: 'I’ve always been a singer first'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The forthcoming comedy-drama, "Maharani" has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs with its intriguing trailer.

Aside from the trailer, "Maharani" is also making a lot of noise due to its powerful music.

The title track of the drama has been crooned by the National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh, who is also a part of the film's cast. She has lent her voice to the drama, along with singer Jahnvi Shrimankar.

Shedding light on lending her voice to the track, Manasi said that she has always been a singer first, then an actor. She revealed, "Music grounds me — it’s where I find my calm, my chaos, and everything in between. When I signed Maharani, I knew it was a deeply personal film for me. Singing the title track felt like an extension of my performance — it allowed me to pour even more of myself into the character."

Talking about working with Jahnvi, Manasi added, "Working with Jahnvi, who brings such richness and texture to every note, was a joy. I truly believe the song captures the essence of what Maharani stands for — dignity, quiet strength, and the everyday beauty of resilience.”

Made under the direction of Viral Shah, “Maharani” features Manasi Parekh, Shraddha Dangar, Ojas Rawal, and Sanjay Goradia in prominent roles, along with others.

Speaking about the laughter ride, the filmmaker shared, “Maharani is a celebration of unsung relationships—the kind that quietly unfold in kitchens, living rooms, and in the silent understanding shared over a cup of chai. At its core, it’s a light-hearted, slice-of-life comedy, but it speaks volumes about the unspoken bond between a house owner and her house help. It’s a story that gently reminds us that the freedom and ease we often take for granted are possible only because someone else is holding the fort behind the scenes. It’s subtle, it’s heartfelt, and it’s a story that needed to be told.”

Presented by Panorama Studios, "Maharani" will be reaching the audience in the theatres on August 1.

