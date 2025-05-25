Lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss, dances in bikini

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lizzo is feeling better than ever, and is showing off her dramatic weight loss. The singer recently modelled some sexy swimsuits as she continues her weight loss journey.

In a pair of Instagram videos posted on Saturday, May 24, the musician, 37, can be seen getting ready for Memorial Day weekend as she sang and danced around her backyard in various bikinis, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the clips featured the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer dancing with some toy potted plants as she rapped along to Pluto and YK Niece's song ‘WHIM WHAMIEE’, which features the lyrics, "I've been fat, I've been skinny / B**** still ain't f****** with me”.

In the caption of the other video, she declared that "YITTY GRRRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN (sic)”, referring to her intimates and shapewear brand Yitty.

As per ‘People’, the two videos also featured the musician flaunting some new swim pieces from her brand, including the swim triangle bikini top in yellow with matching thong bottoms, both of which she layered over the Yitty shaping swim luxe plunge bikini top and the matching bottoms in shimmered cobalt cowgirl/silver.

Lizzo has been candid about her weight loss, or "weight release”, a term she's used since September 2024, when she shared in a TikTok video that she was undergoing a dramatic transformation.

At the time, she revealed some details about the process, showing herself in a black two-piece look before the video cut to the singer in a gray bodysuit that accentuated her trim figure. "Fine both ways”, the ‘2 Be Loved’ singer captioned the post.

Since then, Lizzo has given fans a number of updates about her transformation. In January, she revealed on Instagram that she had lowered her body mass index by 10.5 and had lost 16% of her body fat. During a TikTok Live in April, the singer candidly opened up about her weight loss journey, which began in 2023.

--IANS

aa/