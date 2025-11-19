Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma starrer 'This Tempting Madness' set for a World Premiere at IFFI 2025

Mumbai Nov 19 (IANS) This Tempting Madness, a psychological thriller inspired by an astonishing true story, is all set for its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with a gala screening on the 27th of November in Goa.

The American feature, directed by Jennifer E. Montgomery, has generated early buzz for its gripping narrative and standout cast, led by Simone Ashley (Bridgerton, The Devil Wears Prada 2), Austin Stowell (NCIS: Origins), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, Gulmohar) and Zenobia Shroff (The Marvels), among others. The festival sees the film positioned as one of its most anticipated premieres, marking it as a key title to watch.

Talking about the movie, it is centred on a woman haunted by the man she loves and memories she can’t trust. The film follows Mia (Ashley), who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall to find her past shattered, her husband missing, and her family’s quiet vigilance hinting that the danger she fears may not be entirely behind her.

Ashley delivers what early festival viewers are calling her most demanding and layered performance to date. The film, produced by Smoke Jumper Films, marks the feature directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery. Drawing from a deeply personal experience, Montgomery notes, “The film grew out of a close friend’s devastating ordeal. Her unimaginable story is impossible to shake and demanded a cinematic life.” She added, The Tempting Madness speaks to the fragility of memory and the terror of losing trust in yourself. To debut the film at IFFI, in front of an audience that appreciates bold, global storytelling, is an incredible privilege. The team and I look forward to presenting our film to IFFI audiences.”

Sharma, who will attend the Gala premiere, added, “IFFI has a remarkable energy, and the audiences here are deeply engaged with cinema. The last time I was at the festival was for Life of Pi, and it was unforgettable. I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to this film.”

With its psychological intensity, star-driven cast, and real-life roots, This Tempting Madness is already shaping up to be a standout in IFFI’s 2025 lineup. The World Premiere Gala presentation on the 27th is expected to draw a full house, marking the beginning of what many anticipate will be a strong festival run for the film.

