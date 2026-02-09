‘Lahore 1947’ starring Sunny Deol to debut in cinemas on August 13

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ starring Sunny Deol have locked its release date. The film is set to arrive in cinemas during the Independence Day week on August 13, 2026.

The film brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time.

Talking about the film, Aamir Khan said in a statement, “This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film”.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preiti Zinta, and Karan Deol, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. ‘Lahore 1947’ marks Sunny’s next project following his recent blockbuster successes.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, one of the most turbulent chapters in the subcontinent’s history. It marks Sunny Deol’s reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi after films such as ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’. The narrative is reportedly adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai’, which examines Partition not through large-scale politics, but through intimate human relationships fractured by communal violence and displacement. The story centres on a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India, who are allotted a haveli vacated by a Muslim family, only to discover an elderly Muslim woman still living inside.

What follows is a tense, emotionally layered exploration of identity, loss, coexistence, and moral responsibility in a time of mass upheaval. ‘Lahore 1947’ aims to move away from spectacle-driven Partition narratives and instead focus on human cost, empathy, and shared trauma. The film is positioned as a serious, historically rooted exploration of Partition’s enduring scars rather than a conventional patriotic drama.

