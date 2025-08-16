Krushna Abhishek pens note for wife Kashmera: Love you a lot

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor and stand up star Krushna Abhishek penned a heart-warming note for his wife Kashmera Shah thanking her for a beautiful and a planned European holiday.

Krushna took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from their holiday featuring the couple and their twin sons Krishaang and Rayaan.

“We are blessed to have u in our life’s thank u @kashmera1 for this lovely time. Only u could have done this. Love u a lot all life. You are like an angle to all 3 of us. We would not have wished any thing better than you in this birth this was one of our best memories (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

Krushna married his long time girlfriend Kashmera in 2013. They met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni.

The couple were recently seen in the funny culinary show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, they star alongside Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

Kashmera gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film “Jungle” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, "Durga Narayan Chaudhary", that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.

