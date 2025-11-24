Kriti Sanon & Sidharth Malhotra express deep sorrow over Dharmendra's demise

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra took to their respective social media accounts in expressing their deep sorrow over the demise of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

Sharing a picture from the movie Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, Kriti shared, ““It’s the end of an era! But you’ll stay alive not only in all the incredible work you’ve done Dharam Ji… but also in the warmth and kindness you carried in your aura. Your smile, your warmth, your zest for life and poetry, and the love with which you put a hand on my head and blessed me every time I interacted with you... I’ll carry it in my heart forever. Rest in peace, Legend!!, followed by the folding hands emoticon.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to his social media account and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late superstar. Sharing a picture of the veteran superstar, Malhotra wrote, “Years of memories and magic, on and off screen… thank you for everything, Dharam sir. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Om Shanti.”

On the afternoon of November 24, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects to actor Dharmendra. The actors, in their respective cars, were seen reaching the crematorium amidst heavy police deployment.

Dharmendra’s wife and superstar Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen joining their hands in respect to the paparazzi and fans outside the crematorium. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, in mid-November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

The superstar is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; their four children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta Deol, and Vijayta Deol; Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini; and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

--IANS

rd/