Kriti Sanon cherishes 11 years of living her dream as an actor

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) 11 years ago today, Kriti Sanon realized her dream of being an actor with her debut drama "Heropanti," opposite Tiger Shroff, which was released in the theatres on 24th May 2014.

Kriti took to her Instagram stories and posted some rare behind-the-scenes from the romantic entertainer.

Helmed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the drama

revolves around two young lovers who fight for their love amidst a violent landscape.

"Heropanti" which was a remake of the Bengali film "Shedin Dekha Hoyechilo" also marked Tiger's entry into Bollywood.

A sequel to the drama, "Heropanti 2", featuring Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaris also came out in 2022.

At the moment, Kriti is busy shooting for Anand L Rai's "Tere Ishk Mein". She has been paired for the first time opposite Southern heartthrob Dhanush in her next.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, the music for the drama has been composed by A.R. Rahman.

Jointly backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the screenplay has been provided by Himanshu Sharma, along with Neeraj Yadav.

A spiritual successor to the 2013 film "Raanjhanaa", "Tere Ishk Mein" delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

The teaser of the drama showed Dhanush sitting on a wall that is on fire with the words, "From the world of Raanjhanaa." We could also hear in the background, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya, par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)."

Kriti's first glimpse from the movie as Mukti also added to the buzz. The stunner was seen walking through a chaotic, warlike scene as she poured petrol on herself and held a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire.

'Tere Ishk Mein' will be released in Hindi and Tamil on November 28.

--IANS

pm/